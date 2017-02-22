Kroger to end double coupons, senior discount days - WSMV Channel 4

Kroger to end double coupons, senior discount days

(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Kroger is discontinuing its double coupon policy and eliminating its weekly discount days for seniors.

The changes, announced Wednesday, will go into effect on March 15 in all Kroger stores in the Nashville region.

Kroger officials also said they are resetting their price structure to offer lower prices.

