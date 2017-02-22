Police: Man lied about robbery, impersonated officer

A Columbia man has been arrested after police say he fabricated a report of being robbed in Franklin.

Steven McCanless, 22, told police he was robbed in a Peytonsville Road parking lot on Jan. 26. He said his wallet was taken at gunpoint by a suspect he met there after responding to an online ad.

Detectives said McCanless lied about the incident in retaliation against the person he claimed robbed him.

Investigators said the arranged meeting actually happened at a Brentwood hotel and McCanless impersonated a police officer during the meeting. Police said a robbery never happened and nothing occurred in Franklin.

McCanless is charged with two counts of filing a false report, criminal impersonation and tampering with evidence. He is free on a $40,000 bond.

