Healthcare rally held at Centennial Park

Hundreds of Tennesseans gathered at Centennial Park on Wednesday in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Local doctors, elected officials and patients who have benefited from the ACA shared their stories. They also called on congressional Republicans to protest access to quality, affordable health care.

Protesters delivered letters to Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander. Nashville Vice Mayor David Briley joined them and encouraged them to continue contacting their senators.

