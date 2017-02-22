Proposed bill would stiffen penalties on protesters blocking streets

Dozens of protests have taken place across Middle Tennessee in recent months. (WSMV)

In recent months, dozens of protests have taken place across Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

This week, protesters interrupted a Metro Council meeting and gathered outside a town hall held by Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, in Fairview.

But new proposed legislation looks to stiffen the penalty for protesters who block the streets.

Rep. Jimmy Matlock, R-Lenoir City, is sponsoring House Bill 1051.

Under current law, the maximum fine for someone who blocks traffic is $50. The proposed bill would increase that fine to $200, especially if the protesters block emergency vehicles from using the road.

Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, disagrees with the bill.

“All the laws proposed are wrong-headed,” Stewart said. “In addition to being illegal and unconstitutional, they're just wrong and are bad policy. If we've made it 200 years without needing these laws, we should try to make it another 200 years."

Lisa Quigley was among those who gathered at Wednesday’s Affordable Care Act rally. She believes this kind of legislation is a slippery slope.

“We have the First Amendment, we have freedom of speech. It's a very American concept,” Quigley said. “People really come out to protest when they're very upset at what they see happening in their government. There needs to be that space for people to make their views known."

House Bill 1051 will come up in the transportation subcommittee next week.

Rep. Matlock was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

This is the second bill this legislative session geared toward protesters. The first, introduced earlier this month, would make drivers immune from civil liability if they hit a protester blocking the street. Click here to read more.

