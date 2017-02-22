TBI shares new images of passenger in Jocques Clemmons' SUV

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI. (Source: TBI)

According to the TBI, the man was a passenger in Jocques Clemmons' SUV before Clemmons was shot and killed by a Metro police officer. (Source: TBI)

Investigators want to locate and question the man about the deadly police shooting. (Source: TBI)

The TBI is still searching for the passenger in the SUV driven by Jocques Clemmons before he was shot and killed by a Metro police officer earlier this month.

Investigators have released new surveillance photos captured near the scene of the deadly shooting on Feb. 10.

According to the TBI, the passenger left the area during the exchange between Clemmons and Officer Joshua Lippert after a traffic stop.

TBI agents want to locate and speak to the man about his relationship with Clemmons and whether he has any information that could help investigators in the case.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.