Murfreesboro man shot twice while trying to fend off car burglars

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
There is mixed reaction to news that three Metro police officers likely shot a 10-year-old girl and her mother during a standoff on May 16.More >>
Metro police say a man who had been reported missing in downtown Nashville has been found safe.More >>
A Springfield city alderman was found guilty of sex crimes more than 20 years ago, but his name is now off the sex offender registry.More >>
Imagine having one of the nicest homes on the block, but the city claims the property's unkempt. A homeowner contacted Channel 4 after he was threatened with daily fines.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday because of the possibility of strong to severe storms.More >>
You might think the plans for a new IKEA store in Nashville would throw a wrench in a local business that sells IKEA products across Middle Tennessee, but that’s not the case.More >>
Winning the Stanley Cup is rarefied air in the sports world. Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette knows the feeling, but none of the current Predators players do.More >>
The NHL has announced the TV schedule for the Stanley Cup Final as the Nashville Predators prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.More >>
Live music and big screens will take over Broadway before Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >>
One person was killed and two others injured, including a child, in a one-car crash on Interstate 40 in Hickman County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
If you haven’t checked your teens social media messages recently, you might be surprised to see what might as well be messages in a foreign language.More >>
Millions of visitors are expected fill Nashville over the next few weeks for Memorial Day weekend, the Stanley Cup Final and CMA Music Festival.More >>
Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from her Dickson home since Monday.More >>
The owner of a Michigan restaurant said U.S. immigration agents who were conducting enforcement at the business ate breakfast — and complimented the chef — before arresting three workers.More >>
A Virginia high school student who attends school with a service dog found himself side-by-side with his canine in the school's yearbook photos.More >>
You may recognize the wedding saying "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue." But instead of getting gifts in a box, a Ste. Genevieve bride got the gift of a lifetime from her uncle.More >>
