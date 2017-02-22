Murfreesboro man shot twice while trying to fend off car burglars

A Murfreesboro man was shot while trying to stop two men from breaking into his car Wednesday morning.

A witness told police he and the victim, Montrez Buchanan, were inside an apartment on Tremont Drive when they heard glass shattering just after 2 a.m.

According to the police report, Buchanan went outside and saw two men standing next to his car. One of the windows was shattered.

Buchanan reportedly charged at the men, which is when they shot him in the leg and hand.

Police said Buchanan was stable and responsive when he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Two wallets were stolen from the car. Police said bullets struck two different buildings and a sign in the complex.

The Murfreesboro Police Department has not released a description of the suspects.

