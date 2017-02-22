Bryan Lewis, judge's friend, resigns from Drug Court Foundation

There is more fallout from a Channel 4 I-Team investigation into Nashville’s court system.

Attorney Bryan Lewis has resigned from the board associated with Judge Casey Moreland's drug treatment court. Lewis and Moreland are friends.

Attorney David King is taking over as president of the Davidson County Drug Court Foundation, a position that had been held by Lewis until last month.

King said Lewis also resigned his board seat Tuesday.

"I hated to see him go,” King said.

"He's got a heart of gold for these folks, and you hate to see people walking through these types of tragic circumstances, and they are," King added.

Lewis admitted to police last year that he was involved in a sexual relationship with Leigh Terry, a woman who committed suicide last May in the apartment Lewis was renting for her. Lewis told police he and Terry were “friends with benefits.”

During the police investigation into Terry’s death, witnesses told police that Terry said she also had sex with Judge Moreland in order to influence her DUI case.

Moreland stepped down last week from overseeing the drug court and human trafficking court that he created. The I-Team had run stories about explicit text messages Moreland exchanged with a woman he was seeing. In the texts, some of which were written while Moreland was on the bench, he referred to the defendants before him as “hos and junkies.”

Lewis, while serving on the Drug Court Foundation, helped raise a lot of money to support the drug and human trafficking courts, according to King. The money is used to cover things like health screenings, housing and recovery programs, King said.

"There is so much good being done, and I don't want to distract from the good, because we see people healed every day," King said.

