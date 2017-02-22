House subcommittee halts meeting ahead of vote on gas tax bill

The House Transportation Subcommittee was expected to discuss and possibly vote on Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax bill Wednesday afternoon.

Haslam has been pushing for a 7-cent per gallon hike on gasoline to pay for the state's $6 billion backlog in road projects.

To offset paying more at the pump, Haslam has proposed cutting taxes on groceries, manufacturing companies investing in the state and people earning income from stocks and bonds.

That meeting came to a halt shortly after a presentation in support of the measure by the Tennessee Trucking Association.

Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, was called first to present his own alternative to the governor's bill.

"This plan is not a stop gap measure as it has been called by some folks," Hawk told the committee.

He wants to take a quarter of a percent of the top of the current general sales taxes and transfer that money to pay for road projects.

"It takes a quarter of one percent and simply transfers those dollars to the highway fund," Hawk said.

He also faced opposition as Rep. John Mark Windle, D-Livingston, tried to add an amendment that would exempt middle class families who buy baby formula from facing increased taxes.

Committee chair Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, told Windle his amendment was not filed in time. Windle, visibly frustrated, then moved to adjourn the meeting. It passed with a voice vote. Lawmakers appeared confused at the abrupt ending.

"As you can see, unfortunately, the process gets messy in there. I did not expect that to happen," Hawk said after the hearing. "I didn't know what was going to happen, but I certainly did not expect that. I look forward to having ongoing discussions."

Hawk added that he did not want to play political games.

"I do not want to portray this as being adversarial to the governor or anyone else. I'm simply being a voice for the legislative branch as well as our constituents across the state who say look within your existing revenue streams first before we talk about a tax increase," Hawk said.

Some Tennessee lawmakers have criticized the governor's plan and argue it makes more sense to pay for road improvements using the state's budget surplus, which exceeds $1 billion.

When asked about the subcommittee vote, Haslam said he knew this would be a long process, using Georgia as an example. He said it took four sessions for lawmakers there to pass similar legislation.

No matter what happened in the meeting, Haslam said he would not call the vote final.

House minority leader Craig Fitzhugh. D-Ripley, said this could be an indication of the bumpy road ahead for the bill that already has several opposing versions.

"This is a little strange as I've talked about before," Fitzhugh said. "You have the majority leader in the Senate carrying the governor's bill, but yet, as I understand it, having his own bill. The majority leader in the House carrying the bill, but yet supporting the Hawk bill. And then you've got a committee that changes the numbers and takes the Hawk bill first and then you've got a committee. It's just sort of out of wack. It's not moving as a fine tuned machine by any means. I think it means people want to see the bill. I've have not had the opportunity to see the bill. I don't know if the bill is out in its real form or not."

He said the extra time will give lawmakers to review the bill. Windle shared a similar sentiment. He told Channel 4 that middle and working class families have had to pay for taxes while wealthy families received cuts. His goal is to make sure middle and working class families see a significant cut in whatever measure that passes.

"If nothing comes out at all, period, then obviously we won't have any kind of new road plan for the next year. My sense is that something will come out and, again, it's the first step in a fairly long journey," Haslam said.

The proposed gas tax hike is the second item on the agenda at the House Transportation Subcommittee meeting, which started at noon. If it passes, the bill moves to the full committee next week.

