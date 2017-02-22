House subcommittee halts meeting ahead of vote on gas tax bill

Live music and big screens will take over Broadway before Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
A Nashville festival that aims to bring thousands of bikers to town has some concerned it is a scam.
A Tennessee House Democratic lawmaker has announced he will retire next year at the end of this Republican-led General Assembly.
A Springfield city alderman was found guilty of sex crimes more than 20 years ago, but his name is now off the sex offender registry.
It's the season when many people are anticipating deliveries and gifts in the mail. It's the time when graduations, weddings and engagements are popular, and some scam artists are taking advantage.
There is mixed reaction to news that three Metro police officers likely shot a 10-year-old girl and her mother during a standoff on May 16.
Metro police say a man who had been reported missing in downtown Nashville has been found safe.
Imagine having one of the nicest homes on the block, but the city claims the property's unkempt. A homeowner contacted Channel 4 after he was threatened with daily fines.
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday because of the possibility of strong to severe storms.
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student "most likely to become a terrorist."
One person was killed and two others injured, including a child, in a one-car crash on Interstate 40 in Hickman County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Another month, another slate of movies and TV shows available on Netflix. Some big releases are coming this June, from binge-favorite Orange in the New Black to new obsessions like Alison Brie's GLOW.
If you haven't checked your teens social media messages recently, you might be surprised to see what might as well be messages in a foreign language.
Live music and big screens will take over Broadway before Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The owner of a Michigan restaurant said U.S. immigration agents who were conducting enforcement at the business ate breakfast — and complimented the chef — before arresting three workers.
You might think the plans for a new IKEA store in Nashville would throw a wrench in a local business that sells IKEA products across Middle Tennessee, but that's not the case.
A Springfield city alderman was found guilty of sex crimes more than 20 years ago, but his name is now off the sex offender registry.
A 22-year-old student is accused of sneaking into a building and illegally logging into a Florida university's grading system to change his failing grade to a B.
