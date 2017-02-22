Police asking for help finding man missing from Shelbyville

Cecil Holland was last seen Jan. 18. (Source: Shelbyville Police Department)

The Shelbyville Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing since Jan. 18.

Family members say 59-year-old Cecil D. Holland is homeless and suffers from mental illnesses.

Holland is 5'6" and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Holland's whereabouts is asked to call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811.

