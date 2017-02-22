Police asking for help finding man missing from Shelbyville - WSMV Channel 4

Police asking for help finding man missing from Shelbyville

Posted: Updated:
Cecil Holland was last seen Jan. 18. (Source: Shelbyville Police Department) Cecil Holland was last seen Jan. 18. (Source: Shelbyville Police Department)
SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Shelbyville Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing since Jan. 18.

Family members say 59-year-old Cecil D. Holland is homeless and suffers from mental illnesses.

Holland is 5'6" and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Holland's whereabouts is asked to call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.