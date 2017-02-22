Goodlettsville police officers now wearing body cameras

Officer Rico Jones is wearing a body camera in this photo from the City of Goodlettsville.

All patrol officers in Goodlettsville are now outfitted with body cameras.

Officers will be required to turn on their cameras for "every law enforcement-related contact," including traffic stops and service calls at businesses and homes.

"It helps for clarity whenever there is a critical incident that we can help give an accurate picture of what happened," said Goodlettsville Police Chief Gary Goodwin.

The city says the officers also have to keep their cameras rolling when they are driving their patrol calls with the lights and sirens on.

The officers have undergone training from the manufacturer of the cameras.

According to city officials, the videos recorded on the cameras cannot be edited.

"We’ve taken our time and done our homework, thoroughly researching camera equipment and policies," said Chief of Police Gary Goodwin in a news release. "We’ve learned from other police departments and organizations about best practices and mistakes to avoid. Now we’re ready to move ahead with a solid plan that will improve the safety of our city and its citizens."

Goodlettsville City Manager Tim Ellis said he hopes this will help improve the public's trust of the police department.

This announcement comes after the Metro Nashville police force has been scrutinized by the public after an officer shot and killed someone.

Protesters had a list of demands they took to city council on Tuesday. One of those demands is for Nashville police officers to wear body cameras.

Mayor Megan Barry's office sent Channel 4 the following statement:

In October, Mayor Barry made it clear that she intends to fully fund body cameras in the FY17-18 budget, and she remains committed to do just that. We will soon be starting the budget process for Metro, and the budget will be released at the end of April for approval by the Metro Council. Later this month, the Mayor's Office will be convening a group of criminal justice experts and community leaders to develop policy and procedure recommendations in relation to collecting and releasing video. The Mayor’s Office and Police Department are also looking at protocols being used by other major cities. As we have seen in other cities, having sound policies in place for the usage of video equipment and the release of information is critical to the success of the program.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.