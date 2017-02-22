Haslam: First vote on gas tax won't signal final version

Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation’s Wave Country will open for the summer on Saturday, May 27.More >>
Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation’s Wave Country will open for the summer on Saturday, May 27.More >>
The Nashville Predators will be leaving for Pittsburgh on Saturday at 1 p.m.More >>
The Nashville Predators will be leaving for Pittsburgh on Saturday at 1 p.m.More >>
Live music and big screens will take over Broadway before Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Live music and big screens will take over Broadway before Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The Tennessee Supreme Court will hear cases at Lipscomb on June 1.More >>
The Tennessee Supreme Court will hear cases at Lipscomb on June 1.More >>
One person was killed and two others injured, including a child, in a one-car crash on Interstate 40 in Hickman County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
One person was killed and two others injured, including a child, in a one-car crash on Interstate 40 in Hickman County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Vanderbilt LifeFlight launched an app that allows emergency responders to request a helicopter.More >>
Vanderbilt LifeFlight launched an app that allows emergency responders to request a helicopter.More >>
A driver is in critical condition after slamming into a semi-truck overnight on Briley Parkway.More >>
A driver is in critical condition after slamming into a semi-truck overnight on Briley Parkway.More >>