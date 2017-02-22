Driver hits another car, business in the Gulch

The driver reportedly pinned a second car against a pole. (WSMV)

A woman crashed her car into a business in the Gulch on Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver lost control of her car while backing up, smashing into another car before stopping in an alley between two buildings on 9th Avenue South.

The driver reportedly pinned the second car against a pole.

The woman was written a ticket and was released. Police did not say what the driver was cited for.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

