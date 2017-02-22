House Transportation Subcommittee to discuss road funding

Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal faces a key test in the State House on Wednesday.

The House Transportation Subcommittee will be taking a look at road funding during its meeting at noon.

Among the issues that will come up is an alternative to the governor's plan, sponsored by Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville.

Haslam's proposal would increase transportation funds by redirecting a portion of the state sales tax.

The plan calls for an increase in the gas tax and car registration fees.

The proposal also includes a tax cut on food.

