House Transportation Subcommittee to discuss road funding - WSMV Channel 4

House Transportation Subcommittee to discuss road funding

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal faces a key test in the State House on Wednesday.

The House Transportation Subcommittee will be taking a look at road funding during its meeting at noon.

Among the issues that will come up is an alternative to the governor's plan, sponsored by Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville.

Haslam's proposal would increase transportation funds by redirecting a portion of the state sales tax.

The plan calls for an increase in the gas tax and car registration fees.

The proposal also includes a tax cut on food.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.