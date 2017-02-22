La Vergne Police trying to identify suspects in two incidents - WSMV Channel 4

La Vergne Police trying to identify suspects in theft, home invasion incidents

Surveillance captured the two suspects in a La Vergne home invasion. (Source: La Vergne Police Department) Surveillance captured the two suspects in a La Vergne home invasion. (Source: La Vergne Police Department)
The vehicle used by suspects connected to a La Vergne home invasion. (Source: La Vergne Police Department) The vehicle used by suspects connected to a La Vergne home invasion. (Source: La Vergne Police Department)
Surveillance photos of the two suspects in a theft at a La Vergne Walmart. (Source: La Vergne Police Department) Surveillance photos of the two suspects in a theft at a La Vergne Walmart. (Source: La Vergne Police Department)
The car used by suspects in a theft at a La Vergne Walmart. (Source: La Vergne Police Department) The car used by suspects in a theft at a La Vergne Walmart. (Source: La Vergne Police Department)
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -

The La Vergne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in two separate incidents, a home invasion and a theft.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 28 in La Vergne. Two unknown suspects are wanted for their possible involvement in a home invasion.

They were captured on surveillance at a gas station around the time of the incident.

The second incident took place on Feb. 19 at a La Vergne Walmart.

Two black male suspects, caught on surveillance, stole six desktop computers from Walmart around 5:30 p.m.

Walmart Loss Prevention was able to see the suspects taking off in a white Ford Crown Victoria with a partial tag of “4-25.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Scott Hudgens at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous.

