Gallatin Police investigating accidental weapon discharge

Gallatin Police are investigating an accidental discharge of a weapon in a parking lot Friday.

Around 5:55 p.m. Friday, an off-duty officer was in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Broadway.

The officer accidentally discharged a weapon into the pavement.

There were no injuries.

WSMV has asked the Gallatin Police Department for the identity of the officer and why the weapon was in a position to be fired.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

