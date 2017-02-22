Gallatin Police investigating accidental weapon discharge - WSMV Channel 4

Gallatin Police investigating accidental weapon discharge

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Gallatin Police are investigating an accidental discharge of a weapon in a parking lot Friday.

Around 5:55 p.m. Friday, an off-duty officer was in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Broadway.

The officer accidentally discharged a weapon into the pavement.

There were no injuries.

WSMV has asked the Gallatin Police Department for the identity of the officer and why the weapon was in a position to be fired.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

