24-hour diner to open in downtown Nashville Friday

Nashville will soon be home to a six-story diner that will cater to just about any craving at any hour.

The Diner Nashville will open its doors Friday on 3rd Avenue South in the heart of downtown.

Tuesday, local celebrities and other guests got a sneak peak of the new venue, which will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This is 24 hours, so this concept is going to take care of you before you go out on Broadway or after,” said The Diner Nashville’s Jeff Eslick.

Each floor has a different concept. The rooftop is an oyster and sushi bar, two floors have sit-down dining and the first floor is set up like a classic diner.

Of course, there’s a bar area, and the third floor is an upscale kitchen that can be rented out for private parties and events.

