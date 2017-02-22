Semi catches fire on I-40 in west Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Semi catches fire on I-40 in west Nashville

The semi caught fire on I-40 West at White Bridge Pike. (WSMV) The semi caught fire on I-40 West at White Bridge Pike. (WSMV)
The driver was able to safely escape the cab of the truck. (WSMV) The driver was able to safely escape the cab of the truck. (WSMV)
The semi went up in flames around 5 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV) The semi went up in flames around 5 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Interstate 40 is back open in west Nashville after a semi fire closed several lanes Wednesday morning.

The driver of the tractor-trailer said he was having engine trouble, and when he pulled over near the exit for White Bridge Pike, the cab went up in flames.

Although the tractor-trailer was destroyed, the driver was able to climb out safely.

Police said the semi was hauling produce. A hazmat team responded to clean up diesel at the scene.

