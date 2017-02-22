Semi catches fire on I-40 in west Nashville

The semi went up in flames around 5 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)

The driver was able to safely escape the cab of the truck. (WSMV)

The semi caught fire on I-40 West at White Bridge Pike. (WSMV)

Interstate 40 is back open in west Nashville after a semi fire closed several lanes Wednesday morning.

The driver of the tractor-trailer said he was having engine trouble, and when he pulled over near the exit for White Bridge Pike, the cab went up in flames.

Although the tractor-trailer was destroyed, the driver was able to climb out safely.

Police said the semi was hauling produce. A hazmat team responded to clean up diesel at the scene.

