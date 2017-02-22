A year after its introduction, the Animal Abuse Registry is still small

Hector Mendoza is one of only seven names on the registry. (WSMV)

Just over a year ago, Tennessee adopted the Animal Abuse Registry. It was the first of its kind anywhere in the country.

While it took months for the first name to get on the list, a year later, there are just seven people on the registry.

All seven are charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The first name that appeared on the list was Michael Henley. Henley beat his dog to death with a shoe.

In order to be put on the list, you have to be convicted of a felony, which explains why the registry has only seven names after a year.

For instance, if someone leaves a pet unprotected in extreme cold and it freezes to death, that often is not a felony.

Tennessee felony animal abuse convictions are very rare, and they take time.

“We really hope that this becomes a resource for folks to see exactly what’s happening, exactly who is out there and exactly what we can do to better protect animals and shelters,” said Josh DeVine with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The most recent addition is a trio of men in East Tennessee. They were convicted after police say they beat and stabbed a dog named Smokey.

