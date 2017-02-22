Group interrupts Metro Council meeting to demand justice for man shot by officer

Since Jocques Clemmons was killed by Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert almost two weeks ago, there have seen peaceful protests and marches.

On Tuesday night, that wasn’t the case. Protesters told Channel 4 they are not going to be silent anymore.

What began as a rally at Legislative Plaza quickly turned into a march to City Hall.

Once inside the Metro Council chambers, protesters decided to speak up, ultimately getting the agenda amended to allow public comment for 20 minutes at the end of the meeting.

“The people feel unheard – do something, or the people will. God bless your,” one demonstrator said.

What started in disruption ended in a peaceful conversation.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure this is a collaboration. Thank you for your time,” another demonstrator said.

There is a specific list of demands protesters are asking to happen.

Those six demands are to release the police report, fire Officer Lippert, get body cameras, organize a civilian review board and to stop over-policing public housing.

