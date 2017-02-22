GOP members of Congress face Trump foes at town halls

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

BLACKSTONE, Va. (AP) - U.S. Rep. David Brat, who rode the tea party wave to a historic political upset nearly three years ago, was confronted by protesters upset with the Trump administration as he held a town hall in his Virginia district.

Protesters and supporters crowded a restaurant conference room Tuesday in Blackstone where Brat took questions for about hour. Some demonstrated outside the restaurant.

Brat's town hall was among several protests lobbed at GOP members of Congress returning home this week on break to their districts around the U.S.

Now many Republican lawmakers are opting against holding public town halls, instead organizing conference calls or meeting privately. Brat, a former economics professor, said he enjoyed the give and take with the feisty crowd.

