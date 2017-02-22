Driver arrested after hitting utility poles near Vanderbilt - WSMV Channel 4

Driver arrested after knocking down utility poles near Vanderbilt

A driver was arrested following a rollover crash near Vanderbilt overnight.

The SUV knocked over two utility poles on 28th Avenue South near West End just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver suffered some minor cuts and bruises but was not taken to the hospital.

The Vanderbilt Police Department said they arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both directions of 28th Avenue South are closed in the area.

