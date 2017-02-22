Driver arrested after knocking down utility poles near Vanderbilt

The driver was arrested after the crash. (WSMV)

A driver was arrested following a rollover crash near Vanderbilt overnight.

The SUV knocked over two utility poles on 28th Avenue South near West End just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver suffered some minor cuts and bruises but was not taken to the hospital.

The Vanderbilt Police Department said they arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both directions of 28th Avenue South are closed in the area.

2 telephone poles down on 28th Ave S near West End Ave. Driver knocks them down, flips SUV & is arrested for DUI. Details on @WSMV pic.twitter.com/g0CdvfQnB0 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 22, 2017

Utility crews just arrived to remove the downed telephone poles. This area is near the Holiday Inn off 28th Ave S & West End Ave @WSMV pic.twitter.com/H7VsIFrUWn — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.