Police: Meth, heroin found hidden in pillow - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Meth, heroin found hidden in pillow

Posted: Updated:
Francisco Guzman (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Francisco Guzman (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Police say the drugs were found hidden in a pillow. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Police say the drugs were found hidden in a pillow. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A police dog led to the discovery of one pound of meth and one pound of heroin inside the stuffing of a pillow, according to Metro police.

Police say an officer stopped a speeding vehicle on Interstate 24 West near Bell Road. The officer asked the driver, 29-year-old Francisco Guzman, for his license.

Police said Guzman he did not have a license and appeared nervous. The officer’s police dog, Stryker, detected drugs.

A box wrapped with Christmas paper was on the front seat. Police said inside was a cookie pillow with a small slit cut in the side. The heroin and meth were hidden inside the stuffing.

Guzman is charged with possessing heroin and meth for resale, and driving without a license. He is being held on a $151,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.