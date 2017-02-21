Police: Meth, heroin found hidden in pillow

Police say the drugs were found hidden in a pillow. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A police dog led to the discovery of one pound of meth and one pound of heroin inside the stuffing of a pillow, according to Metro police.

Police say an officer stopped a speeding vehicle on Interstate 24 West near Bell Road. The officer asked the driver, 29-year-old Francisco Guzman, for his license.

Police said Guzman he did not have a license and appeared nervous. The officer’s police dog, Stryker, detected drugs.

A box wrapped with Christmas paper was on the front seat. Police said inside was a cookie pillow with a small slit cut in the side. The heroin and meth were hidden inside the stuffing.

Guzman is charged with possessing heroin and meth for resale, and driving without a license. He is being held on a $151,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.