'Shake-and-bake' meth lab bust sheds new light on growing problem

Police say 32 bottles of "shake-and-bake" meth were found at the house. (Source: Millersville Police Department)

This is probably the not the Shake and Bake you grew up with.

Tuesday, Millersville police found 32 plastic bottles of “shake-and-bake” methamphetamine, while serving a felony arrest warrant on a 34-year-old man on Ellis Lane.

Police said the shake-and-bake style is a faster, cheaper and simpler method of making the highly addictive drug.

The formula requires a two-liter soda bottle, a few handfuls of the decongestant pseudoephedrine, and some noxious chemicals -- turning the back seat of a car or a bathroom stall into a makeshift drug factory.

Ingredients can be carried in a knapsack and mixed on the run. Police say some addicts have even made the drug while driving.

Charges against the 34-year-old man are currently pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

