Wife of singer Glen Campbell to discuss Alzheimer's in Brentwood

Glen Campbell in the documentary 'I'll Be Me.' (WSMV)

Kim Campbell will share her personal journey as a caregiver to her husband, legendary country artist Glen Campbell, who is reported to be in the final stages of Alzheimer's disease.

The couple's children, Ashley and Shannon Campbell, will perform to honor their father’s legacy.

The free event at Brentwood Baptist Church is sponsored by the Morning Pointe Foundation, which helps support caregivers of those living with Alzheimer's and memory disorders and endows scholarships for those pursuing careers in senior healthcare.

“When you make yourself vulnerable and you are honest about what you are going through, people want to love and support you,” said Kim Campbell, reflecting on the impact she and Glen made when reaching out to others affected by Alzheimer’s.

This will mark the fourth city where Campbell has shared her message of hope in this forum.

"For several years, we have been proud to provide a platform for Kim's message, as her story has brought much inspiration to each person who hears it," said Greg A. Vital, president and CEO of Morning Pointe Senior Living.

An Evening with Kim Campbell begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road in Brentwood.

The event is sponsored in partnership with First Tennessee Bank, WSMV-TV Channel 4, Always Best Care Senior Services of Greater Nashville, and Morning Pointe senior living and memory care communities.

Free parking, handicap parking, and free on-site respite care will be available during the event.

Guests can register at morningpointefoundation.com, or call (877) 776-4683.

To schedule free respite services, call Always Best Care Senior Services of Greater Nashville at (615) 337-6596.

