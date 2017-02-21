Community supports Gordon Jewish Community Center following bomb threats

About 70 threats have been received at Jewish community centers across the country so far this year. (WSMV)

President Donald Trump made a public condemnation of threats against Jewish community centers Tuesday.

"It's terrible," he said. "I think it's horrible whether it's anti-Semitism or racism or anything. It's going to stop, and it has to stop."

The president's comments come after about 70 threats so far this year.

The threats have also impacted Nashville's Jewish community. Representatives for the Gordon Jewish Community Center said they were among the centers targeted by threats Monday.

Tuesday, voices supporting the community center extended beyond the members.

"Maybe we've been around the block a little longer, but we care about people," said independent producer and songwriter Sam Cooper.

Cooper said recording music at home makes it that much more personal.

"It's great to be able to be in a position to express what we're thinking," he said between takes of a new song dealing with diversity. "We all need to think that first, we're all humans. People are scared of what they don't know. Together we can do a lot."

Going into this session with artist Chris Gantry, Cooper said their work Tuesday couldn't be more relevant to what's happening in his neighborhood.

The Gordon Jewish Community Center is just a short walk away for Cooper. His mother is a member, and he sometimes volunteers there. He said he hates hearing of an evacuation caused by another bomb threat.

"It's incredible to me that we have this kind of fiendish hatred in a country that's supposed to be a melting pot," Cooper said.

According to the FBI, this is just one of ten Jewish community centers across the country to receive bomb threats Monday. The FBI said they were also one of the more than 50 Jewish community centers threatened last month.

"These anti-Semitic attacks,they're ugly," said Mark Freedman, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. "It's evil. It's a crime. It's a hate crime. It's meant to cause disruption and distraction. It's meant to cause anxiety. It's meant to drive people away from our Jewish institutions."

Freedman said they're working with Metro police and the FBI.

"This is telephone terrorism," he said. "They're not going to succeed. They will not succeed. We will remain resolute. Only when we're together fighting this will we be successful."

Cooper said he hopes to contribute to that sense of community strength through whatever means he can.

"Hatred is not something you're born into," he said. "You're taught."

A representative for Metro police told Channel 4 officers have responded to the calls, done walk-throughs and not found anything. They went on to say they have a specialized investigations division hoping to find the caller.

