Metro Schools says innovative tactics are keeping the district healthy

Several school districts across the Midstate closed last week due to illness, but Metro Nashville Public Schools was not one of them.

According to Metro Schools officials, they've maintained a 92 percent attendance rate.

The district's director of benefits, David Hines, told Channel 4 he thinks he's found the secret to wellness.

Unlike other districts, Metro has five on-site clinics for their teachers. Right now, they're in the process of building a 26,000 square foot wellness center complete with nurse practitioners, counselors, a chiropractor and a gym.

Hines said the idea is to remove obstacles to care. They don't want teachers to avoid going to the doctor or the gym because they can't afford it or don't have the time.

Hines said already the district has seen better teacher attendance and retention.

"I mean just think about it. If you're healthier, you're in the classroom more. If you're healthier, you're more engaged. We have run studies. We've looked and seen. Basically, our healthier teachers, we do have metrics to measure this, are in the classroom 3.5 days more than our least healthy population," Hines said.

The question remains: does improving teachers' health actually improve student achievement? Metro is currently conducting a study to see if that is in fact the case.

