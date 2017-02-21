Thousands of transportation complaints made in Metro Schools each year

School bus drivers across Middle Tennessee are still allowed to drive after they receive complaints. (WSMV)

They’re responsible for the safe delivery of Metro Schools students every day, and a Channel 4 I-Team investigation found more than 2,000 transportation complaints have been made in just the last year.

But what happened when the I-Team attempted to obtain those complaints?

The I-Team began investigating this issue months ago after the deadly bus crash in Chattanooga. Several districts were able to provide information on bus driver complaints, but the I-Team is still waiting on Metro Schools.

As a district with more than 80,000 students, some parents are questioning if Metro Schools is being transparent enough.

Records show Metro Schools receives more than 2,000 transportation-related complaints a year. But when the I-Team asked for specific documents related to bus driver complaints, they said, “Summary reports from this system do not provide the information you are seeking and there is no existing document that does provide this information.”

Over the phone, Metro Schools Transportation Director Taffy Marsh agreed to discuss how they discipline drivers.

“I really appreciate you agreeing to sit down with us and talk about this,” Marsh said.

But shortly afterward, the district’s communications director, Janel Lacy emailed to cancel.

The I-Team then caught up with Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph.

“Is the department being transparent enough when it comes to complaints being made against bus drivers?” asked the I-Team’s Lindsay Bramson.

But before Joseph could answer, that same communications director interrupted.

“We've already gotten back to you about that public records request and we're processing it,” Lacy said.

“I’m not aware of the issue you're discussing so I can't speak to that,” Joseph said.

Even though I-Team received an email initially saying they couldn't do it, Metro Schools says they're now working on getting that information.

Metro parents are eager to hear what they show.

“Being transparent about how they're approaching certain complaints and how they're taking care of them. I think they need to be completely transparent about them. If you have my child on board, you better not be texting, running stop signs or running red lights,” Crystal West said.

The I-Team will share that information once Metro Schools shares it.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.