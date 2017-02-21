West Nashville church to move due to gentrification

61st Avenue United Methodist Church will be searching for a new home. (WSMV)

Every year, low-income families line up outside the 61st Avenue United Methodist Church to pick out brand new toys for their children free of charge.

It's been a holiday tradition in West Nashville for more than 20 years.

"I got a bike," said one woman who camped out in order to be one of the first in line.

It will not happen this year, at least not at its current location, because a bird's eye view shows the families needing that kind of help no longer live in the neighborhood.

"What is progress to one side of the spectrum is the loss of a way of life to another side," said Rev. Neelley Hicks.

Hicks has watched as century-old homes go down in a matter of days. They're quickly replaced with a block full of "tall skinnies."

The homes on the two lots across the street, for example, sold for $139,900 in 2014. In 2016, they sold for $479,000 apiece.

"The new homes are beautiful. I'm sure the new neighbors are wonderful, but our people have not had a place to go," Hicks said.

Angela Martinez is one of the last remaining renters.

"It was just familiar," Martinez said.

She knows she could soon get the call from her landlord telling her she has to go.

"It's kind of uncertain," Martinez said.

If and when that happens, Martinez said she will still attend the 61st Avenue United Methodist Church regardless of its new location. In the meantime, she said she's just living on a prayer.

"I think there just needs to be more help for low-income housing because I know I've tried to look up places to rent and there's nothing out there. It goes from one range at one price that nobody can afford to another range that nobody can afford, and there's no middle anymore," Martinez said.

The church needs a new location by July. Rev. Hicks said they'd love to hear from any church or building owner who would like to share their space on Saturday nights.

As for the Last Minute Toy Store, it will reportedly continue to exist, they just don't know where yet.

Mary Carolyn Roberts represents District 20 on Metro Council. She told Channel 4 she is holding seminars to teach homeowners that are having difficulty affording the increasing property taxes how to remain in their homes legally.

Roberts also said she is trying to use contextual and historic overlays to at least slow developers down.

