Metro officer accused of stealing whiskey bottle resigns

A Metro police officer who was decommissioned and arrested after allegedly stealing a bottle of whiskey from a crash scene has resigned.

Metro police said Officer Joshua Vaughn resigned on Monday.

Police said Vaughn, 29, was one of two officers who responded to a crash at Charlotte Avenue and 38th Avenue on Saturday morning. The driver of the car was suspected to be driving under the influence.

After Vaughn inventoried the vehicle before it was towed, the other officer noticed a bulge under Vaughn’s traffic vest. That officer notified his sergeant. Police later searched Vaughn’s personal vehicle and found a full bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey.

Police said Vaughn admitted he had taken the bottle. He later poured out the whiskey and threw away the bottle.

Vaughn is charged with theft. The charge is pending in General Sessions Court.

Vaughn was hired by the department in January 2013.

