Woman pleads no contest in crash that killed teen

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

A woman accused of killing a teen with her car and leaving her to die in the summer of 2015 has taken a plea deal.

Amanda Hall pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, among other charges.

Hall will spend four years in jail.

