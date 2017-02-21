Judge: Moreland to seek treatment for alcohol abuse

Channel 4 News has learned that Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland is taking a leave of absence to seek treatment for alcohol abuse.

Presiding Judge Gale Robinson told Channel 4 late Tuesday evening that Moreland is stepping aside.

Earlier Tuesday it was learned that Moreland was no longer hearing cases in the treatment courts - Drug Court and the Cherished Hearts program. Robinson was hearing the dockets in those programs.

Worrick Robinson, Moreland's attorney, would not confirm earlier Tuesday that the judge was seeking treatment for alcohol abuse, only that he was stepping aside from the treatment court for "personal reasons."

The Channel 4 I-Team reported on Tuesday that it had received several tips alleging Moreland had too much to drink in public.

Last week the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct confirmed it is investigating Moreland.

In a news release, the board’s chairman said the board’s continued silence in the case could be detrimental to the public’s interest.

