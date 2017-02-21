Goodlettsville Fire Department using new technology for response data

The software is called CommandScope. It gives first responders important building information and eliminates guesswork for anyone who has never set foot inside the building. (WSMV)

In the event of any fire or emergency, information for first responders is critical.

Now, a local fire department has new technology that provides valuable information before they even arrive on a scene.

The software is called CommandScope.

CommandScope gives responders access to floor plans, haz-mat details, utility shut off locations, fire hydrant locations, and other important building information. This eliminates guesswork for first responders who have never set foot inside the building.

This technology can be used in other emergencies, including active shooter situations, school emergencies, and even natural disasters.

"It allows you to know how many residents for example, the layout of the floors. When it's smoky, when it's dark, it's very important to the firefighters to have the layout available to them, so they can respond appropriately," said Goodlettsville Fire Chief Kenneth Reeves.

Don Bruce is a Goodlettsville man who says this technology actually saved his business.

“They ended up determining, not only we did not have a fire, but they had all the computers sitting in chairs. They probably saved us $150,000 in damage, which would have been detrimental. We would have been out of business," Bruce said.

The Goodlettsville Fire Department is the first to have this technology in Middle Tennessee.

Some colleges have adopted CommandScope including Loyola University in Chicago and the University of Connecticut.

