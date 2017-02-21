Health officials: Zika virus is still a threat

Last year, dozens of travelers returned to Tennessee infected with the Zika virus.

As many begin planning for spring break and other trips, state health officials are now issuing a warning that Zika is still a threat.

There is no vaccine for the virus and symptoms often don’t show up in those who have it.

For a list of locations where the virus is known to spread, click here.

