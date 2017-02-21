Middle Tennessee mayors voice support for local option tax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Five mayors from Middle Tennessee are speaking out in favor of allowing local governments to hold referendums on raising taxes to pay for transit projects.

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson says the issue is of particular importance in counties suffering from heavy traffic congestion. In his words: "Let the people decide."

Joining Anderson at the Statehouse on Tuesday were Kim McMillan of Clarksville, Howard Bradley of Robertson County, Anthony Holt of Sumner County and Charlie Norman of Maury County.

The local-option provision is part of Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's transportation proposal that would also include the state's first gas tax hike since 1989. The governor's plan would also make cuts in the sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes on manufacturers and the tax on income from stocks and bonds.

