Police searching for 2 men who fired shots at apartment building

CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Benton County are looking for two men who fired shots at an apartment building.

The shooting happened at the Timber Creek Apartments in Camden around 9 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told police that the two gunmen were firing shots from a silver or green Dodge Intrepid. One of the men had a shotgun.

No one was injured in the shooting, but officers said they found several shell casings at the scene.

Police have one person in custody but say no charges have been filed against this person.

According to police, investigators believe the gunmen are from Huntingdon, TN.

