Woman arrested in slaying of Fort Campbell veteran - WSMV Channel 4

Woman arrested in slaying of Fort Campbell veteran

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Clarksville woman has been arrested in the slaying of an Army veteran whose body was found in a wooded area of Middle Tennessee in 2015.

The Leaf-Chronicle (http://leafne.ws/2kVfLH1) reported Thursday that the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that 39-year-old Jade Amanda Rose Breeden was charged with murder in 30-year-old Melissa Sue Napier's death.

A hunter discovered Napier's body in Palmyra in December 2015. Her brother reported her missing Dec. 8.

Napier served four-and-a-half years in the Army, rose to the rank of sergeant and completed two tours in Iraq working as a chemical operations specialist. She had been based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. She was living in nearby Clarksville when she disappeared.

It's unclear if Breeden has an attorney.

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

