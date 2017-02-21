New details emerge in murder of 13-year-old girl

C'Asia Watkins, who also went by the last name Patton, was killed two years ago. (WSMV)

The wheels of justice are beginning to turn a little faster in the murder case of C'Asia Watkins.

Tuesday morning was the first time her grandmother was in court with the men police believe killed the 13-year-old girl just over two years ago.

Three suspects were arrested last week. On Tuesday, one of them pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges.

Marvin Bryant, who appeared first on Tuesday, is being held at the Wilson County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder, premeditated murder, attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault. He pleaded not guilty.

Timothy Wade faces the same charges as Bryant. He did not have a lawyer yet and was given a week to find one.

The third suspect, Bailey Underwood, is charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a homicide. He is on hold awaiting another murder trial. He is also looking for an attorney.

C'Asia's grandmother sat in court visibly frustrated seeing the men accused of killing her granddaughter.

It was two years and two months ago that the C'Asia was shot and killed while she was sleeping in her bed just a few blocks from the courthouse.

Police believe this shooting may have been gang related and that C'Asia, who also went by the last name Patton, was not the intended target.

The first defendant, Joseph Hendry, was arrested last year. He is awaiting a trial date for C'Asia's murder.

Court documents show that Hendry allegedly committed the crime as an act of revenge for a gang feud with one of the little girl's relatives. A black Cadillac was seized from his mother's home in the Antioch area. Gun residue was found on the outside of the driver's side door.

Police believe Hendry is gang-affiliated and had previously had an altercation with a relative of the little girl.

Court records show that police found three sets of gun shells with three different calibers, which could indicate three guns were used.

C'Asia, her grandmother Minnie McReynolds and two other juvenile relatives were home the night of the shooting. C'Asia died in the hospital after being shot in the head in her bedroom.

Bryant, Wade and Underwood are in the Wilson County Jail on $1 million bond. Underwood and Wade will return to court next week to officially plea guilty or not guilty, with their respective attorneys. Hendry is awaiting a new trial date. He has a hearing scheduled for March.

