Dog rescued from burning home in Mt. Juliet

Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday morning.

The house is on Brighton Circle between Devonshire Drive and Brownstone Street.

The police department said everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

Firefighters went inside to rescue a dog, who appears to be unharmed.

Crews stayed behind to monitor the fire for hot spots.

@MtJulietFire actively working a structure fire at a home on Brighton Cir. All occupants evacuated safely, no injuries. Roadway is closed. pic.twitter.com/FSyKfJullQ — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 21, 2017

@MtJulietFire Chief Luffman carries out a dog that firefighters found inside the Brighton Cir home. The dog appears to be unharmed. pic.twitter.com/zZjAGn3kxk — Lt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) February 21, 2017

The fire is now out. Crews will remain on scene checking for hot spots & clean-up. Thankful for a watchful neighbor & quick FDMJ response. https://t.co/UteIkN6Oo3 — Lt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) February 21, 2017

