Dog rescued from burning home in Mt. Juliet

Dog rescued from burning home in Mt. Juliet

Police said everyone was able to escape the house fire safely. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department) Police said everyone was able to escape the house fire safely. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)
Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday morning.

The house is on Brighton Circle between Devonshire Drive and Brownstone Street.

The police department said everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

Firefighters went inside to rescue a dog, who appears to be unharmed.

Crews stayed behind to monitor the fire for hot spots.

