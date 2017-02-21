TDOT releases list of finalists for safety message competition - WSMV Channel 4

TDOT releases list of finalists for safety message competition

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

If you've ever wanted to help choose the messages that show up on TDOT signs, now's your chance!

TDOT has narrowed down 15 finalists from 2,000 submissions.

Voting ends March 7 at 4:30 p.m. The winner will be announced March 13.

The catchphrase with the most votes will be put into the message board rotation across the state. TDOT has 177 message signs statewide.

Last year's winner was, "Turn signals, the original instant messaging.”

Read the full list below and then vote on your favorite here:

  • Not buckled up? What's holding you back?
  • Speeding can lead to skid marks
  • Only bird brains tweet while driving
  • Use your blinking blinker!
  • Avoid a wreck - don't rubberneck
  • Awwwww snap ... your seatbelt
  • Shift happens! Especially in work zones
  • Let your babies grow up to be cowboys - buckle 'em up!
  • Signal your intentions
  • In a hurry? Shoulda left early - slow down!
  • Nice headlights! Turn yours on during rain or fog
  • Do your duty! Seatbelt your booty!
  • Ride like lightning - crash like thunder
  • We've upped our road safety - so up yours
  • Be kind - don't ride my behind

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.