TDOT releases list of finalists for safety message competition

If you've ever wanted to help choose the messages that show up on TDOT signs, now's your chance!

TDOT has narrowed down 15 finalists from 2,000 submissions.

Voting ends March 7 at 4:30 p.m. The winner will be announced March 13.

The catchphrase with the most votes will be put into the message board rotation across the state. TDOT has 177 message signs statewide.

Last year's winner was, "Turn signals, the original instant messaging.”

Read the full list below and then vote on your favorite here:

Not buckled up? What's holding you back?

Speeding can lead to skid marks

Only bird brains tweet while driving

Use your blinking blinker!

Avoid a wreck - don't rubberneck

Awwwww snap ... your seatbelt

Shift happens! Especially in work zones

Let your babies grow up to be cowboys - buckle 'em up!

Signal your intentions

In a hurry? Shoulda left early - slow down!

Nice headlights! Turn yours on during rain or fog

Do your duty! Seatbelt your booty!

Ride like lightning - crash like thunder

We've upped our road safety - so up yours

Be kind - don't ride my behind

