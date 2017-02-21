Suspect wanted in string of Millersville car burglaries

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Metro police say a woman and her daughter injured in a domestic situation at their Antioch home were likely shot by police.More >>
According to the latest census, Nashville has surpassed Memphis as the largest city in Tennessee.More >>
International retail giant IKEA announced Thursday the company would build a new store in Nashville.More >>
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited visit Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
Reports of gunshots in Antioch overnight led police to a car riddled with bullet holes and covered in blood.More >>
A somber service was held on Thursday for the state’s fallen heroes at the governor’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.More >>
Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher returned to the ice on Thursday as the team practiced for the first time since clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a victim’s body was found at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from her Dickson home since Monday.More >>
There are more apartments being built in Nashville than any other city according to a company that tracks apartment data.More >>
Hunter is going to continue to play hockey while he fights Crohn's disease. He's hoping that his favorite team ends up winning the Stanley Cup.More >>
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >>
Dani Mathers earned fame posing as a nude model. She gained notoriety on the other side of the camera when she snapped a photo of an unwitting and unwilling subject — a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room.More >>
Nashville is closely guarding some top secret plans for the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Even friendships that last decades can lose touch over time, especially when you don't know how to find the person to reconnect. One woman long looked for a friend until a twist she never saw coming.More >>
A missing man with Alzheimer's has been found after Murfreesboro police issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday.More >>
