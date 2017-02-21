Suspect wanted in string of Millersville car burglaries

Police in Millersville are looking for the person who burglarized at least eight cars in the same subdivision.

The crimes all happened between 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday in the Cimmaron Trace subdivision off Williamson Road.

The stolen items include a handgun, over $1,300 in cash, designer handbags, power tools and prescription medications.

The Millersville Police Department said all of the victims' cars were unlocked.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call 615-859-2758.

