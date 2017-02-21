Read more: Trump administration's executive orders on immigratio - WSMV Channel 4

Read more: Trump administration's executive orders on immigration

Posted: Updated:
President Donald Trump (WSMV file photo) President Donald Trump (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The White House has released additional information about President Trump's executive orders on immigration.

The orders outline the resources, tools and personnel that the administration will use to secure the borders and enforce immigration laws.

Click the links below to read more about the executive orders:

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.