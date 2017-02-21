MACC will offer 3-year vaccine, license at low-cost clinics

Metro Animal Care and Control will host low-cost rabies vaccination clinics again this year.

MACC will host clinics the third Saturday of each month from February through November. The first clinic will be held at the shelter on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

MACC is following a new Metro ordinance that requires a three-year vaccine and a three-year license to be offered at their monthly low-cost vaccination clinics.

Residents will no longer need to register their animal every year with this new license, which will only be available with proof of a previous rabies vaccination.

The cost of a three-year license and vaccine is $22. The three-year tag is $18 and the rabies vaccination is $4.

The cost of the vaccine and one-year license is $10. The one-year tag is $6 and the rabies vaccination is $4.

Microchip implants will also be offered at the monthly low-cost rabies clinics for $10.

For more information, visit www.macc.nashville.gov or call 615-862-7928.

