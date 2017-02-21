200 jobs up for grabs at Nashville Sounds job fair - WSMV Channel 4

200 jobs up for grabs at Nashville Sounds job fair

With baseball season just around the corner, the Nashville Sounds are holding a job fair.

About 200 jobs are up for grabs, including positions for cashiers, cooks and bartenders.

Tuesday's job fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the club level of the ballpark.

Attendees will need to enter through the glass doors for the club entrance, which are next to the ticket office on Junior Gilliam Way

The Sounds' home opener is just seven weeks away.

