Hundreds gather for Blackburn town hall meeting in Fairview

More than 100 people gathered outside the town hall meeting, some to protest and others in support. (WSMV)

Congressman Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, hosted a town hall meeting in Fairview on Tuesday afternoon.

Fairview City Hall only holds 130 people, but about 150 people from across the state held an alternative town hall outside.

Though it wasn't directly to Blackburn, everyone outside got the opportunity to ask a question.

"Will she stand up to the lying president we have now?" one protester asked.

"My question to Marsha Blackburn is won't you continue to support Planned Parenthood?" another asked.

Officials say extra police were on hand make sure things stay safe.

Events both inside and outside were civil, but there were some tense moments between protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump.

"If the liberals and the Democrats would get out of the way, we could get the country going the way it's supposed to be," one woman said.

Blackburn arrived quietly to the town hall and was escorted through the back door. She fielded questions for nearly an hour. Most of them were related to the Affordable Care Act and President Trump and his cabinet.

The crowd was calm for the most part, except when Blackburn tried to defend Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and presidential adviser Steve Bannon.

Blackburn also addressed term limits. There is a proposal to limit senators to two terms and representatives to three terms. Blackburn is currently on her third term.

Blackburn declined to say whether she would vote for that term limit bill, but defended her work as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I probably work most weeks seven days a week, and I love solving problems for people. I appreciate the fact you want to boot me, but I will look at the bill and I will get back to you,” Blackburn said.

Before Blackburn left, she addressed the crowd outside.

"Having a good, solid debate is something that serves our country well," Blackburn said.

"You may not always agree with me, but you'll always know where I stand," she added.

Protester Peggy Greg said she is happy with how the event went.

“America is becoming awake again, and I am old enough to see that, and I am amazed and very, very pleased by that. Protests and standing up to what’s happening makes all the difference in the world," Greg said.

Heavy police presence outside Fairview City Hall ahead of @MarshaBlackburn town hall event at 3:30. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/2tN4lVWXq6 — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) February 21, 2017

These 100 people reserved seats for @MarshaBlackburn town hall in Fairview. The rest will be outside in front of city hall. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ULuJXCEUmz — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) February 21, 2017

About 100 people gathered outside of @MarshaBlackburn town hall event right now. Congressman arriving around 3:15 @WSMV pic.twitter.com/EaTxem8r6c — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) February 21, 2017

Many people outside @MarshaBlackburn town hall are protesting, but some are on support. pic.twitter.com/jGlZA7Uczy — Liz Lohuis (@WSMVLizLohuis) February 21, 2017

Blackburn talking about affordable care act. Finishing presentation before she takes questions @WSMV pic.twitter.com/iT0A061htm — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) February 21, 2017

