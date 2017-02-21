Report says Nashville traffic is 19th worst nationwide

Plenty of drivers complain about rush hour traffic, but some have more to gripe about than others.

(CNN Photo) TomTom tracked a years-worth of traffic in 390 cities across 48 countries ranking cities with the most severe evening rush hour traffic. The only American city in the top 15 is Los Angeles.

Nashville's reputation as America's "It City" may come undone by traffic problems.

According to two new reports, congestion in Music City ranks among the worst in the country.

According to a study from tech company TomTom, Nashville's traffic is the 19th worst in the nation with an average daily delay of 32 minutes.

Nashville's traffic is ranked at No. 122 worldwide.

More than 40 percent of drivers wind up stuck in jams during their morning commutes.

It's even worse at night, when more than 60 percent of drivers face delays.

A new Inrix study paints a slightly rosier picture, ranking Nashville as the 23rd worst city for drivers in the U.S.

