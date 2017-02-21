Report says Nashville traffic is 19th worst nationwide - WSMV Channel 4

Report says Nashville traffic is 19th worst nationwide

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)

  • Report says Nashville traffic is 19th worst nationwideMore>>

  • The 15 worst cities for rush hour traffic

    The 15 worst cities for rush hour traffic

    (CNN Photo) TomTom tracked a years-worth of traffic in 390 cities across 48 countries ranking cities with the most severe evening rush hour traffic. The only American city in the top 15 is Los Angeles.(CNN Photo) TomTom tracked a years-worth of traffic in 390 cities across 48 countries ranking cities with the most severe evening rush hour traffic. The only American city in the top 15 is Los Angeles.

    Plenty of drivers complain about rush hour traffic, but some have more to gripe about than others.

    More >>

    Plenty of drivers complain about rush hour traffic, but some have more to gripe about than others.

    More >>
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville's reputation as America's "It City" may come undone by traffic problems.

According to two new reports, congestion in Music City ranks among the worst in the country.

According to a study from tech company TomTom, Nashville's traffic is the 19th worst in the nation with an average daily delay of 32 minutes.

Nashville's traffic is ranked at No. 122 worldwide.

More than 40 percent of drivers wind up stuck in jams during their morning commutes.

It's even worse at night, when more than 60 percent of drivers face delays.

A new Inrix study paints a slightly rosier picture, ranking Nashville as the 23rd worst city for drivers in the U.S.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Report says Nashville traffic is 19th worst nationwideMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.