House catches fire near downtown Nashville

Residents said the fire was sparked by a ceiling fan in the bathroom. (WSMV)

Police say at least 20 people were living inside a home that caught fire early Tuesday morning near downtown Nashville.

The home is on Lindsley Avenue between 2nd Avenue South and Hermitage Avenue.

The residents told officials that they believe the flames were sparked by a bathroom fan.

The flames were contained to the bathroom.

Residents are now being let back inside the home.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.