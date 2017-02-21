Car hit by train in Robertson County

Officials say a train hit a car in Robertson County on Monday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the car was driving southbound on the track when it was hit by the train.

The car was pushed off the track to the right side.

The incident happened near U.S. 41 near the Red River Bridge.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

