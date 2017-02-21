Cute alert: Masai giraffe born at Nashville Zoo

The Nashville Zoo has a new adorable addition to its family of animals.

Just over a week ago, a new Masai giraffe calf named Mazi was born.

He weighed in at 163 pounds and already stands at 6'3".

Mazi's name is short for Mazingira Magumu, which means "vulnerable" in Swahili.

Mazi's mother, Margarita, has given birth to five giraffes at the zoo.

If all goes well, Mazi will make his public debut when temperatures get a little bit warmer.

Experts say the threats to the African giraffe population are more severe than they initially thought. The Nashville Zoo is accepting donations to the Giraffe Conservation Fund in Mazi's honor.

