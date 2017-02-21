Sheriff: Man killed Mississippi co-worker, fled to Memphis

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man who they say fatally shot a co-worker in northern Mississippi.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson tells news outlets that 27-year-old Lamont Burchett and 26-year-old Deandre Jones - both of whom worked for an armored car manufacturer - had exchanged some words, prompting Burchett to go to his car Monday morning and return with a gun. Authorities say Burchett approached Jones and shot him multiple times in the head and body. Jones later died at a hospital.

Deputies say Burchett fled the scene but he was arrested a few hours later at an apartment complex in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dickerson says Burchett will be charged with murder when he is returned to the state. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

