South Nashville homeowner tries to fight garage fire

The woman's car was destroyed in the fire. (WSMV)

A south Nashville woman tried to tame massive flames after her detached garage caught fire overnight.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 5000 block of Ashley Drive.

The garage burned almost to the ground. The car inside was also destroyed.

The homeowner said she woke up to the smell of smoke. When she looked outside, she realized her garage was on fire.

While she was calling 911, she also grabbed a garden hose and tried to put the flames out herself. It got too overwhelming, and by the time firefighters arrived, the garage was already engulfed in flames.

The heat from the fire was so intense that it did quite a bit of damage to her neighbor's home. The siding on their detached garage and part of the roof is somewhat melted.

No one was injured in the fire, and fire officials are still working to determine the exact cause.

